Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office and LPD warns residents of phone scams

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office and LaGrange Police Department are urging people to be aware of a person calling and asking for money to dismiss warrants.

According to officials, citizens have reported receiving phone calls from a male subject claiming to be a sergeant with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office who is telling people that have a warrant for failure to appear for missing jury summons or court dates and must pay to have the warrants dismissed.

Officials want citizens to known that warrants for failure to appear cannot be dismissed and that deputies and officers will not take money from you to dismiss warrants.

They are asking people who receive a call like this or have questions, to reach out to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office 706-883-1616.

