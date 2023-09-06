Two men plead guilty in separate cases for armed meth trafficking and illegal possession of firearm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men pleaded guilty to federal charges in two Project Safe Neighborhood cases in Columbus for armed meth trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men pleaded guilty on September 5.

42-year-old Jason Selph pleaded guilty to one count of distributing meth, and he faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

Selph’s sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2024.

Officials say according to court documents, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and FBI conducted an investigation in West Georgia about the armed distribution of methamphetamine, and a confidential source made multiple purchases of meth from Selph from Dec. 2021 until March 2022 at his home in Georgetown and at locations in Quitman County.

Law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at his home on March 23, 2022 and recovered 2 bags with approximately 166 grams of meth, revolver, and a rifle.

27-year-old Corneilous Hixson pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Hixson’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Officials say according to court documents, Hickson was pulled over for a traffic violation on Aug. 25, 2022, and officers smelled burnt marijuana which led to a search of his car. Officers found a firearm and a straw with cocaine residue during the search.

Hixson ran from the scene before he was arrested.

Prior to the incident, Hixson’s felony convictions were first degree burglary, influencing a witness, second degree criminal damage to property, and felon in possession of a firearm. All convictions were in the Muscogee County Superior Court.

“These cases exemplify the ongoing collaborative effort in the Columbus region to remove guns from the hands of criminals and convicted felons and hold them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a press release. “I applaud the determined efforts by law enforcement to make our communities safer.”

