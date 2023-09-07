2023 Auburn Oktoberfest slated for September 23

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The sights, sounds, and tastes of Germany are making their way to Auburn for this year’s Auburn Oktoberfest.

The event is slated for Saturday, September 23, at Ag Heritage Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the press release, this year’s festival will feature 60 plus breweries showcasing more than 175 beers, four wine tents with 24 wines, 15 home brewers, food trucks with both local eats and traditional German fare, plus live entertainment from Norris Jones & Company featuring La’Roy Bodiford and the War Damn Polka band.

New this year is a Friday Night Beer and Family Style Dinner on the Hey Day Market Lawn. Guests will welcome Oktoberfest in style with a variety of German beers, a ceremonial keg tapping by Oktoberfest 2023 “Burgermeister,” Dr. Richard Bird with AU Brew. Tickets for the Friday Night dinner are separate from Saturday’s festival.

Also new this year are General Admission tickets to the festival, which gets ticket holders entrance into the festival to enjoy music and activities, but does not include a tasting glass and beer tastings.

Additionally, attendees can participate in a variety of contests, including stein hoisting, pretzel eating contest, chicken dance, Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, and, back by popular demand, wiener dog racing. For football fans, plenty of TVs will be set up throughout the festival showing the day’s games. Representatives from Auburn University’s Brewing Science will be on hand for brewing demonstrations and hop cultivators.

“We are so excited for the 12th annual Auburn Oktoberfest!” said Adam Keeshan, Festival Organizer. “We’ve added some exciting elements this year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the largest Oktoberfest in Alabama at Ag Heritage Park.”

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.