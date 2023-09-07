Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2023 Auburn Oktoberfest slated for September 23

2023 Auburn Oktoberfest logo
2023 Auburn Oktoberfest logo(Source: City of Auburn)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The sights, sounds, and tastes of Germany are making their way to Auburn for this year’s Auburn Oktoberfest.

The event is slated for Saturday, September 23, at Ag Heritage Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the press release, this year’s festival will feature 60 plus breweries showcasing more than 175 beers, four wine tents with 24 wines, 15 home brewers, food trucks with both local eats and traditional German fare, plus live entertainment from Norris Jones & Company featuring La’Roy Bodiford and the War Damn Polka band.

New this year is a Friday Night Beer and Family Style Dinner on the Hey Day Market Lawn. Guests will welcome Oktoberfest in style with a variety of German beers, a ceremonial keg tapping by Oktoberfest 2023 “Burgermeister,” Dr. Richard Bird with AU Brew. Tickets for the Friday Night dinner are separate from Saturday’s festival.

Also new this year are General Admission tickets to the festival, which gets ticket holders entrance into the festival to enjoy music and activities, but does not include a tasting glass and beer tastings.

Additionally, attendees can participate in a variety of contests, including stein hoisting, pretzel eating contest, chicken dance, Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, and, back by popular demand, wiener dog racing. For football fans, plenty of TVs will be set up throughout the festival showing the day’s games. Representatives from Auburn University’s Brewing Science will be on hand for brewing demonstrations and hop cultivators.

“We are so excited for the 12th annual Auburn Oktoberfest!” said Adam Keeshan, Festival Organizer. “We’ve added some exciting elements this year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the largest Oktoberfest in Alabama at Ag Heritage Park.”

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
crime scene tape
Lafayette man dies following 2-vehicle crash in Chambers Co.
Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus
1 person shot in leg after shooting on Layard Drive in Columbus
Major drug bust in Muscogee County
$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County
Pedestrian-involved crash on Macon Road
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 08/28/23: Never Enough Security
WTVM Editorial 08/28/23: Never Enough Security
Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open
Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open
Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open
Man acquitted of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder, attorney reacts
Man acquitted of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder, attorney reacts