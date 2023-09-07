Business Break
$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County

Major drug bust in Muscogee County
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major drug bust in Muscogee County ended with two men arrested and over $500,000 in illicit drugs seized.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant on a residence where the following was seized:

  • Over ten pounds of methamphetamine, valued at over $493,000
  • Two pounds of cocaine, valued at over $91,000
  • Over four and a half pounds of marijuana, valued at over $21,000
  • Two semi-automated firearms
Chelsey Brooks
Christopher Crouch

As a result of the search, Eric Harris, a validated gang member with several felony warrants, and Christopher Crouch were arrested at the scene. However, during the arrest, both men were found to possess additional narcotics and weapons.

Harris received the following charges,

  • Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Felony Sale of Methamphetamine
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A – (2) Counts
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B – (2) Counts
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C – (2) Counts
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

While Crouch’s charges were as follows,

  • Felony Possession of Cocaine With Intent
  • Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2) Counts
  • Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – (2) Counts
  • Felony Violation of Probation (Original Charge of Burglary and Obstruction)
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A – (6) Counts
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B – (6) Counts
  • Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C – (6) Counts
  • Possession of Drug-Related Object

Both men were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

