$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major drug bust in Muscogee County ended with two men arrested and over $500,000 in illicit drugs seized.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant on a residence where the following was seized:

Over ten pounds of methamphetamine, valued at over $493,000

Two pounds of cocaine, valued at over $91,000

Over four and a half pounds of marijuana, valued at over $21,000

Two semi-automated firearms

Major drug bust in Muscogee County (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

As a result of the search, Eric Harris, a validated gang member with several felony warrants, and Christopher Crouch were arrested at the scene. However, during the arrest, both men were found to possess additional narcotics and weapons.

Harris received the following charges,

Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A – (2) Counts

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B – (2) Counts

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C – (2) Counts

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent

Possession of Drug Related Objects

While Crouch’s charges were as follows,

Felony Possession of Cocaine With Intent

Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2) Counts

Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – (2) Counts

Felony Violation of Probation (Original Charge of Burglary and Obstruction)

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A – (6) Counts

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B – (6) Counts

Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C – (6) Counts

Possession of Drug-Related Object

Both men were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

