August 2023 Rainfall Totals
WTVM Studios and the Columbus Airport
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -
|DAY
|WTVM STUDIOS
|COLUMBUS AIRPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.05
|.07
|4
|.47
|.36
|5
|0
|0
|6
|.26
|.34
|7
|.08
|0
|8
|.51
|.33
|9
|0
|.20
|10
|.03
|.03
|11
|.02
|TRACE
|12
|.35
|.17
|13
|.50
|TRACE
|14
|0
|0
|15
|.10
|.06
|16
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|27
|.01
|.30
|28
|.03
|.05
|29
|.66
|1.27
|30
|.18
|.08
|31
|0
|0
|TOTALS:
|3.25″
|3.26″
