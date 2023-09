COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a crash on Macon Road that has left a vehicle in a ditch surrounded by trees.

Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd. (Source: WTVM)

Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd. (Source: WTVM)

There are no details at this time on any injuries or the cause of the wreck.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this accident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.