Drier Air Settles In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that brought some showers and storms into the area on Thursday will usher in drier air for Friday and the weekend meaning lower humidity. We can’t rule out a few showers or storms, but the coverage looks very low and we would expect most folks to stay dry in the great scheme of things. Highs will drop off a few degrees - back to the upper 80s and lower 90s - for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Heading into early next week, the coverage of rain Monday and Tuesday will be pretty close to zero with temperatures climbing back to the low and perhaps mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Late into next week, we will bring back low-end rain chances and drop highs back in the 80s for a few mornings. Rainfall totals look to remain less than a quarter of an inch - and in some cases less than a tenth of an inch - for the next week. We’re watching a very powerful Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic that may become a Category 5 storm in the coming days, but the long-range outlook does not carry a threat to the United States. We’ll be watching.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.