Eufaula City Schools introduce new athletic attendance policy

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - In lieu of their first home football game, Eufaula City Schools laid out their Athletic Attendance Policy.

According to the Facebook post, the rules are as follows.

1. Metal detectors will be in use at every event on home and visiting sides.

2. Clear bag policy - includes purses, bookbags, diaper bags, etc. Bags bigger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches must be clear. You are welcome to carry a Ziploc bag or other clear bag in with any necessities.

3. Anyone under the age of 16 who is not a Eufaula High School (EHS) student must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 19, and the adult should remain for the duration of the time the child under the age of 16 is there.

4. Middle school students should not walk over or get off buses to wait at EHS for sporting events. An adult over the age of 19 should transport those students and accompany them for the duration of the event.

5. No outside food and drink are allowed. We do offer concessions and accept cash or card at the concessions stand.

6. There is no re-entry for guests who exit an event.

7. Fans may purchase tickets on GoFan or pay with a card or cash at the door/gate.

8. If guests appear to be under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances, law enforcement will be notified, and guests may be asked to leave the premises and not attend future events.

9. Guests who are unruly or disruptive will be asked to leave and may not be allowed to attend future events.

