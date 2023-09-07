Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fire crews respond to fire at Waste Management on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

Fire Crews respond to fire at Waste Management on Veterans Parkway
Fire Crews respond to fire at Waste Management on Veterans Parkway(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Waste Management on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

Multiple fire trucks can be seen from the photo our News Leader 9 crews captured.

The cause of the fire or if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
crime scene tape
Lafayette man dies following 2-vehicle crash in Chambers Co.
Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus
1 person shot in leg after shooting on Layard Drive in Columbus
Major drug bust in Muscogee County
$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County
Pedestrian-involved crash on Macon Road
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

2023 Auburn Oktoberfest logo
2023 Auburn Oktoberfest slated for September 23
Interview: Andrea Samber speaks about "Blue Jeans Go Green" denim recycling program
WTVM Editorial 08/28/23: Never Enough Security
WTVM Editorial 08/28/23: Never Enough Security
Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open
Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open