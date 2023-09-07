Fire crews respond to fire at Waste Management on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Waste Management on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.
Multiple fire trucks can be seen from the photo our News Leader 9 crews captured.
The cause of the fire or if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.
