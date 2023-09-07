Goodwill to host first hiring event in Eufaula with over 450 positions open

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill of the Southern Rivers is hosting its first multi-employer job fair in Eufaula aiming to connect job seekers with a diverse range of employers.

Goodwill says the inaugural event is part of an effort to support rural areas in their territory.

It will be at the Wallace Community College Sparks Campus on South Eufaula Avenue next Wednesday, September 13th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There are 450 positions open across 32 different employers including Eufaula City Schools, Alabama Power and Hyundai.

Job seekers should bring multiple copies of their resume, be dressed for success, and prepared to interview.

