Man acquitted of killing 2-year-old girl in 2017 Lanett murder, attorney reacts

By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Raeshon Williams, who was accused of the capital murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, has been acquitted.

Williams spent the last five years in prison for a murder that we now know he did not commit. After hearing testimony from the prosecution, the defense said the prosecutors did not have a strong case and were feeling confident that Williams would be ruled innocent.

The trial originally took place in May of 2023, it went to mistrial due to jury misconduct. The trial re-started in late August, and the verdict was finally reached.

At the beginning of the case, Williams was approached with a deal which was allowing Williams to go free after spending the last five years in prison as long as he admitted he was guilty of murder. Williams did not accept.

His attorney Zach Alsobrook said Williams could not live with himself knowing he pled guilty for something he didn’t do.

“It’s been six and a half years of representing Raeshon, and he’s maintained his innocence from day one.” Alsobrook said. “When you have a client maintaining his innocence from day one, and I don’t just mean, I didn’t murder her, it was an accident, or something like that. No, he absolutely maintained 100% innocence. He’s told the same stories since day one,” Alsobrook said.

Alsobrook also said that he is glad the wheels of justice started moving, and it’s now over and done.

There has been no comment or push-back from the prosecution or Avery family, and there isn’t expected to be any.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

