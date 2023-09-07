Opelika Police seeking information in Identity Theft Investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an identity theft suspect.

According to officials, The offense occurred, on July 11, 2023, at Trustmark Bank, located at 1801 Thompson Drive in Opelika.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as a female, is seen on surveillance footage wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans. There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

