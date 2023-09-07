Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An intersection of Macon Road is closed following a pedestrian-involved wreck.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the Motor Squad is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that currently has the intersection of Reese and Macon Road closed.

Officials say the pedestrian is in critical condition as a result of the accident.

Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time.

