Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An intersection of Macon Road is closed following a pedestrian-involved wreck.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the Motor Squad is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that currently has the intersection of Reese and Macon Road closed.
Officials say the pedestrian is in critical condition as a result of the accident.
Details surrounding the collision are limited at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information on this developing story.
