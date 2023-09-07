“Recovery on the River” event to be held at Woodruff Park in Columbus

Business Break
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizon’s Behavioral Health will be celebrating and promoting recovery from substance abuse and mental health issues during their “Recovery on the River” event on Sept. 8.

The event will feature speakers who are living in recovery, and other local organizations such as SafeHouse Ministries and House of Time along with New Horizon’s Behavioral Health will be highlighting their own staff members that are living in recovering.

There will be activities to accommodate all ages such as face painting, four food trucks, line dancing, raffles and more. There will also be performances from the Girls Inc. Dance Team, Calvary Baptist Church worship band, and a live cover band.

Admission is free for all, and the first 200 attendees will receive a $10 voucher to use at the food trucks and a free t-shirt.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Woodruff Riverfront Park.

According to NHBH, Recovery on the River is part of a larger state-wide movement called Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia orchestrated by the Clinton Foundation and the Georgia Council for recovery.

The two organizations will be doing a state wide bus tour during the month of September and will be stopping in Columbus during this event. They will be doing a giveaway and providing NARCAN training.

For more information about the “Recovery on the River” event, you can click here.

Recovery on the River is part of a larger state-wide movement called Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia. The nationally recognized Clinton Foundation and the Georgia Council for Recovery have joined together in orchestrating the movement, which includes a state-wide bus tour during the month of September: National Recovery Month. The tour bus will be making its stop in Columbus on September 8th at New Horizons’ Recovery on the River event. The two organizations will also be providing their own giveaway raffles and NARCAN training, an emergency medication that reverses narcotic overdoses.

To learn more about Recovery on the River or New Horizons, contact Chloe Landreth at clandreth@nhbh.org or visit the New Horizons website at nhbh.org. To learn more about Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia, visit mobilizerecoveryacrossgeorgia.com.

