Spotty storms around Thursday before drying out again

Tyler’s forecast
Rain coverage is forecast to be around 30-40% Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a front moves through Thursday, it’s pretty moisture starved, so don’t expect a lot of rain. We’ll be mostly dry heading into the weekend.

Rain coverage will be around 30-40% Thursday. Muggy and breezy otherwise.
Rain coverage will be around 30-40% Thursday. Muggy and breezy otherwise.

A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. It will be hot, muggier and a bit breezy during the afternoon. Highs between 90 and 93 degrees. There is a chance of rain and storms in spots, especially south/east of Auburn, Phenix City and Columbus. Rain coverage is still around 30-40%, which means more than half of us won’t get any rain. Even if you do, it won’t be that much. One or two storms may be strong to severe producing very gusty winds.

The best chances of some spotty showers and storms Thursday will be in our southeastern counties.
The best chances of some spotty showers and storms Thursday will be in our southeastern counties.

After a couple showers or storms possible early Thursday evening, it turns mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s early Friday.

Mostly sunny Friday with a few clouds from time to time. Drier and less humid. There is a slight chance of rain, especially in our far eastern counties in Georgia. Highs near 90 degrees.

A little less humid Friday.
A little less humid Friday.

We hold onto a 10 to 20% coverage of showers and storms over the weekend, so while it looks mostly dry, some rain can’t be discounted. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable temperatures are expected with pleasant early mornings and toasty afternoons.

Seasonable early September heat this weekend during the afternoons with fairly small rain...
Seasonable early September heat this weekend during the afternoons with fairly small rain chances.

More low 90s again to start off the next workweek with not much rain in sight. There may be another little uptick in moisture around mid next week. Highs are trending toward the mid to upper 80s by that point.

No big changes to the weather pattern with mostly dry conditions ahead.
No big changes to the weather pattern with mostly dry conditions ahead.

