Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 critically injured in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, police say

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023, police and local media said.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been critically injured after shots were fired during a Lil Baby concert inside the FedExForum Thursday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the venue located at 191 Beale Street, where one victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

Footage by Glentavious Jones

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust in Muscogee County
$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County
Pedestrian-involved crash on Macon Road
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Multi-car accident on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
Multi-vehicle crash investigation underway near Fort Middle School in Columbus
Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd.
Lanett police chief releases statement about former officer’s recent indictment

Latest News

The Rolling Stone reporter who broke the story on Jimmy Fallon's alleged workplace toxicity...
Rolling Stone reporter talks about Jimmy Fallon mistreatment claims
Less humid Friday with a few storms possible this weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Gretchen Baker, national coordinator of the National Cave Rescue Commission, talks about the...
Cave rescue coordinator talks about saving American
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges