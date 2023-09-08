Drier and less humid Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air is here to close out the workweek and a brief respite from some of the humidity will be noticeable as well.

The noticeable drop in humidity won't last for the entire weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some clouds at times first thing Friday will give way to a mostly sunny sky overall. While there could be a stray shower closer to the Flint River, most of us will be high and dry today with the less humid air. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Highs near 90 Friday with a less humid feel to the air. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 70s during high school football games. Overnight lows early Saturday will be pleasant in the in the low to mid 60s.

Good football weather Friday night! (Source: WTVM Weather)

For the weekend, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. There could be some occasional but fairly isolated showers and storms during the afternoons and early evenings Saturday and Sunday. Rain coverage is only around 20%, but don’t be surprised if you see a shower or storm. Humidity will rise, especially by Sunday. Highs near 90 degrees. Overall, not bad for most of your outdoor plans.

Seasonable September temperatures this weekend with pleasant early mornings and very warm afternoons. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Don't be surprised if you run into a shower or thunderstorm over the weekend, although coverage should only be around 20%. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A little hotter for the first two days of the next workweek before there are some signs the heat starts to break down. We may have highs in the mid 80s by late next week. While rain chances aren’t completely zero, they are fairly low most days. We’ll be watching how close Hurricane Lee comes to the east coast of the United States late next week. As it pulls farther and farther north, it could pull in some slightly cooler air into the Chattahoochee Valley.

The warmth stays steady through early next week with signs of it breaking down early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

