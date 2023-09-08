Drier and less humid Friday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air is here to close out the workweek and a brief respite from some of the humidity will be noticeable as well.
Some clouds at times first thing Friday will give way to a mostly sunny sky overall. While there could be a stray shower closer to the Flint River, most of us will be high and dry today with the less humid air. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Passing clouds tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 70s during high school football games. Overnight lows early Saturday will be pleasant in the in the low to mid 60s.
For the weekend, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. There could be some occasional but fairly isolated showers and storms during the afternoons and early evenings Saturday and Sunday. Rain coverage is only around 20%, but don’t be surprised if you see a shower or storm. Humidity will rise, especially by Sunday. Highs near 90 degrees. Overall, not bad for most of your outdoor plans.
A little hotter for the first two days of the next workweek before there are some signs the heat starts to break down. We may have highs in the mid 80s by late next week. While rain chances aren’t completely zero, they are fairly low most days. We’ll be watching how close Hurricane Lee comes to the east coast of the United States late next week. As it pulls farther and farther north, it could pull in some slightly cooler air into the Chattahoochee Valley.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.