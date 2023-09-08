GBI investigating inmate’s death in Troup County

Business Break
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death.
By Jessie Gibson
Sep. 8, 2023
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death.

According to officials, on September 7 around 9:17 p.m., a detention officer discovered an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive in his cell. Additional officers and jail medical staff were notified along with the Troup County Fire Department and AMR.

The inmate was transported to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department. The inmate, identified as 33-year-old Aaron M. Martinette, was pronounced dead at approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 8.

Martinette, of Fayetteville, was being held on disorderly conduct charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

