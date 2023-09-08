Gov. Kemp gives legislative update at Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Columbus on Sept. 7 for an update on what state lawmakers are doing and changes impacting people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Kemp and other leaders spoke before the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce during the 2023 Fall Legislative Update.

Kemp delivered a speech to elected officials and others in Columbus about Georgia’s financial state, crime in the peach state, new developments, and the unemployment rate.

‘’We had the most people ever working in the history of our state right now. We have an unemployment rate that continues to remain near historic lows,” he said.

Kemp also said his office has been laser focused on ensuring the safety of Georgians. He told the crowd, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and he are working together to curb crime in the valley.

‘’And I know that we’ve been in that fight mayor, here in Columbus. We’ve done several operations working with local law enforcement to deal with street racers and other things that were going on in Columbus, and just in those few days that we’ve worked down here with state patrol and other state resources, we did 19,111 criminal arrest,’’ he said.

While public safety continues to be a battle, how does the state stack up economically?

‘’I would put the state of Georgia up against any other state in the country. I don’t care what anybody’s business rankings say depending on what publication it is I mean we tout our own being number one in the country for business, and I know other people do too,” Kemp said during his speech.

Georgia’s governor said being number one in the nation in business growth is exemplified in our area. From Pratt and Whitney building engines in Columbus to Harris County getting a new manufacturing facility in West Point.

Georgia state representative, Vance Smith is excited about what the new addition in Harris County will bring to residents.

‘’It means more work opportunities. Of course we need more workforce housing. We need to work on that, but it just brings better business to Harris County, and we’re appreciative of the department of economic development,” said Smith.

Kemp also spoke about how they are putting more money towards education than ever before. He said K-12 is being fully funded with all teachers receiving pay raises.

