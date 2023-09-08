Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

High school student suspended for hair even after new anti-discrimination law, his mother says

The high school student was suspended for his hairstyle despite law banning hair discrimination. (Source: KTRK/DARRESHA GEORGE/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) - A high school student is on in-school suspension, and his mother said it’s all because of his hair.

A state law just went into effect that bans discrimination based on hair texture or hairstyles associated with race.

Activists said district officials are breaking the law.

Darryl, 17, is a junior at Barbers Hill High School, and according to his mom, he spent most of the school year so far on in-school suspension because of his hair.

“I know he’s upset and he feels terrible about it,” said Darresha George, Darryl’s mother.

It was a similar situation at Barbers Hill High in 2020 that led to the passage of the Crown Act. Deandre Arnold was told to cut his long locks, and he and others sued the district.

“Absolutely zero excuse for this school district that knows the policy to do this all over again, it feels like de ja vu,” said Texas State House Rep. Ron Reynolds, one of the authors of the legislation.

The school district handbook forbids male students from having hair that extends below the eyebrows or earlobes or worn in a style where hair extends below the top of a T-shirt collar.

A district spokesperson said the hair length rule isn’t in conflict with the Crown Act.

“The vaguer the law, the more challenges you can expect,” said attorney Peyton Peebles. He points out the Crown Act doesn’t specifically mention hair length, but it could be implied.

“Length could be a way to discriminate against certain hairstyles without being openly discriminatory,” he said. “It has the effect of preventing somebody from wearing a hairstyle that they may otherwise want to wear.”

Texas is one of 24 states that bans discrimination based on hair texture or hairstyles related to race.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major drug bust in Muscogee County
$500k in drugs seized, 2 men arrested following major drug bust in Muscogee County
Multi-car accident on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
Multi-vehicle crash investigation underway near Fort Middle School in Columbus
Pedestrian-involved crash on Macon Road
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating accident on Macon Rd.
Lanett police chief releases statement about former officer’s recent indictment

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...
Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to...
Prosecutors accuse Spanish soccer federation president of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
City of Columbus cracking down on illegal dumping
Smiths Station Fire Chief resigns from position