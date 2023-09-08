Man pleads guilty to 2021 sexual assault on Columbus Riverwalk

Business Break
Man pleads guilty to 2021 sexual assault on Riverwalk
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Muscogee County Superior Court on September 7.

Shaquille Tyree Smith pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Rape
  • Aggravated sodomy
  • Kidnapping
  • Aggravated assault
  • Interference with a 911 call

In September 2021, around 7 p.m., Columbus police responded to a call of sexual assault on the Columbus Riverwalk.

Smith was identified as a suspect during the investigation, and he was arrested in Phenix City October 2021.

Smith has been sentenced to 25 years, and once he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender, and he will be on parole indefinitely.

