MCSO arrests man on felony theft by shoplifting charge

MCSO suspect William Willett
MCSO suspect William Willett(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on felony theft by shoplifting charge.

According to officials, investigators with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit were at Home Depot in Columbus, working on a previous case, when an individual identified as William Willett attempted to leave the store with more than $1200 worth of merchandise without paying.

Officials say Willett attempted to flee on foot, but was then apprehended.

After Willett was apprehended, investigators discovered that he also had outstanding warrants.

He was arrested without further incident and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He was charged with the following:

1.) Felony Theft By Shoplifting

2.) Obstruction of A Law Enforcement Officer

Willett also had outstanding felony warrants for theft by shoplifting with the Columbus Police Department and larceny with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say all property recovered has been documented and returned to Home Depot.

