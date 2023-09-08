Multi-vehicle crash investigation underway near Fort Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Woodruff Farm Road.

The crash happened near Fort Middle School.

At this moment, the exact details regarding injuries or the number of people involved in the accident are limited.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

