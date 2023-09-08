Business Break
Multi-vehicle crash investigation underway near Fort Middle School in Columbus

Multi-car accident on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
Multi-car accident on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Woodruff Farm Road.

The crash happened near Fort Middle School.

At this moment, the exact details regarding injuries or the number of people involved in the accident are limited.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Stay with us as we gather more information on this developing story.

