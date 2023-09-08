New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 76 Columbus Gas Station invited the community to its grand opening, offering a massive discount on regular unleaded gas.

On Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drivers can fill up their tanks for only $0.76 per gallon by downloading the Fuel Forward App to redeem the offer.

“Any chance that Motiva can give back to the community and support our customers is always our top priority. The 76 brand is growing, and we are thrilled that this new site is another addition to the Motiva family. Come out and celebrate with us,” said Marcus Mitcher, Territory Manager at Movita.

Additionally, various family-friendly activities will be happening at the event, including a gift card raffle, entertainment by DJ Fatt Boi, food from Lizzy’s Sweet Shoppe, and more.

76 Columbus Gas Station is located at 2921 Airport Thruway. For more information, click here.

