Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a second suspect on Sept. 8 in the murder case of 69-year-old Kenneth Dial.

Jennifer McGowan was charged with felony murder and criminal attempted robbery.

According to authorities, further investigation revealed that McGowan was with Billy Joe Tyler III, another suspect who allegedly attempted to rob the victim before shooting him and fleeing the area, during the night and time of the incident.

Tyler was arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to authorities, Dial was walking in a park off Mooty Bridge Road when he was shot and killed, and later an acquaintance of Dial entered the park, located the victim and called 911.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

