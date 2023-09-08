Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 60-year-old man

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 60-year-old man.

60-year-old Calvin Lamar was last seen in Columbus on August 31. His last known location in Columbus is unknown.

Lamar is from the Talbotton area.

Anyone with any information on Lamar should contact the Talbotton Police Department at 706-665-8542 or the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8314.

