Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office search for theft suspect

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a theft suspect.

Deputies say the man is accused of mail thefts on New Hutchinson Mill Road in Lagrange.

No word on when exactly they happened, but they are recent.

They ask if you have any more information to reach out to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

