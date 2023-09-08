Business Break
Valley man arrested on multiple counts of drug charges

FILE - Arrest
FILE - Arrest(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Drug Task Force and Alabama Drug Enforcement Drug Task Force arrested a 28-year-old man on 5 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Steven Cody Templeton has been transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

Officers executed a search warrant on Sept 7. at the business Third Eye Surgery located at 99 Trammell Avenue in Valley.

According to authorities, agents seized a a large quantity of various items that were in the store.

No further details have been released, but stay with News Leader 9 for any updates.

