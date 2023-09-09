Business Break
A Few Showers & Storms This Weekend; Comfortable Mornings & Warm Afternoons

Derek’s Forecast!
Seasonable September temperatures this weekend with pleasant early mornings and very warm afternoons.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast will feature pleasant weather in the mornings with lows well into the 60s both mornings, but highs approaching the 90 degree mark for the afternoons. Humidity will stay low, especially Saturday, although the mugginess may increase a bit heading into Sunday. We will have to mention the chance at a shower or thunderstorm for both weekend days, but they will be widely space and many folks won’t get any at all. Early next week promises to be a hot and mostly dry start, so there will be plenty of dry weather and sunshine to go around on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to perhaps the mid 90s as we start the week. Wednesday, a cold front will arrive, bringing our best shot at a few showers or storms - even then, however, the coverage won’t be very high, so the overall forecast looks very dry as we peek ahead. After the front moves through, it will bring us cooler and much drier air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the end of next week and next weekend, and lows will fall well into the 60s. Some of our normally cooler spots may see the first 50s since late spring!

