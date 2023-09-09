Low Rain Coverage Sunday and Temperatures Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expect some hit or miss showers across the Valley Sunday and Monday with rain coverage between 10-20% over the next two days. The next best chance of rain will come Wednesday as a cold front works through the region leaving behind slightly cooler and less humid conditions; rain coverage on Wednesday is 20-30%. On Thursday expect mostly sunny skies and some less humid air across the Valley thanks to the cold front.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the low-90s, with temperatures Tuesday expected to be between 92 and 94 degrees. The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 90 degrees; however, beyond Wednesday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper-80s. The average high temperature this time of year is 90 degrees, so some slightly cooler temperatures are expected Thursday through Sunday. Low temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night are expected to be in the mid-60s.

