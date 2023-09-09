Business Break
Nice and Comfortable Weekend that will Feature a Slight Chance PM Rain

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday’s front that pushed into our neck of the woods has set up an excellent weekend forecast for the Valley. The highs forecasted for Saturday and Sunday are in the low 90s, but the dry air that followed behind the front will make these warm temps feel much more pleasant and bearable. Both weekend days will feature around a 20-30% coverage of rain across the Valley, and these PM showers/storms will NOT be close to washout conditions at all.  The Valley dries out even more going into Monday with sunny skies, and temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s once again on Tuesday. However, another front will bring changes on Wednesday increasing rain coverage to 30-40%. Rain coverage decreases after hump day, but this front will also drop temperatures; morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s, and highs into the upper 80s for the rest of the week. It’s not by very much but at least it is not the upper 90s 🙂.

