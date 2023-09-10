Deadly shooting investigation underway on the 4000 block of Oates Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Oates Ave. near 40th Street in Columbus.

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in the 4000 block of Oates Ave. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 10, 2023

Multiple officers are on scene and the area is roped off with crime tape.

The victim nor a suspect has been identified at this time.

