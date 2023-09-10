Deadly shooting investigation underway on the 4000 block of Oates Ave. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Oates Ave. near 40th Street in Columbus.
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in the 4000 block of Oates Ave. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 10, 2023
Multiple officers are on scene and the area is roped off with crime tape.
The victim nor a suspect has been identified at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
