Deadly shooting investigation underway on the 4000 block of Oates Ave. in Columbus

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Oates Ave. near 40th Street in Columbus.

Multiple officers are on scene and the area is roped off with crime tape.

The victim nor a suspect has been identified at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

