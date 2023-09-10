Temperatures Warming Through Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the new work week we’re expecting temperatures to begin to warm a few degrees above average. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s; however, a change in temperature is on the way. Wednesday a cold front will move through the region leaving behind temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Morning temperatures following the cold front are expected to range in the low- to mid- 60s Thursday through Saturday night. These low and high temperatures will give us a taste of Fall, which officially begins on September 22.

Expecting some slightly below average temperatures beginning Thursday (WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage remains relatively low through Monday and Tuesday with rain coverage between 10-20% and rain coverage on Wednesday is expected to be between 20-30%. The rain coverage is not expected to be widespread but more pop-up in nature, meaning some places may not see any rain at all on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

