Temperatures Warming Through Tuesday
Arianna’s Forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the new work week we’re expecting temperatures to begin to warm a few degrees above average. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s; however, a change in temperature is on the way. Wednesday a cold front will move through the region leaving behind temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Morning temperatures following the cold front are expected to range in the low- to mid- 60s Thursday through Saturday night. These low and high temperatures will give us a taste of Fall, which officially begins on September 22.
Rain coverage remains relatively low through Monday and Tuesday with rain coverage between 10-20% and rain coverage on Wednesday is expected to be between 20-30%. The rain coverage is not expected to be widespread but more pop-up in nature, meaning some places may not see any rain at all on Monday and Tuesday.
