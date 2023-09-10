Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Temperatures Warming Through Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the new work week we’re expecting temperatures to begin to warm a few degrees above average. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s; however, a change in temperature is on the way. Wednesday a cold front will move through the region leaving behind temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Morning temperatures following the cold front are expected to range in the low- to mid- 60s Thursday through Saturday night. These low and high temperatures will give us a taste of Fall, which officially begins on September 22.

Expecting some slightly below average temperatures beginning Thursday
Expecting some slightly below average temperatures beginning Thursday(WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage remains relatively low through Monday and Tuesday with rain coverage between 10-20% and rain coverage on Wednesday is expected to be between 20-30%. The rain coverage is not expected to be widespread but more pop-up in nature, meaning some places may not see any rain at all on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Kendrick vs Heritage (2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 7-8 scores and highlights
MCSO suspect William Willett
MCSO arrests man on felony theft by shoplifting charge
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

3-Day Forecast AM 2021 WTVM
Today will be a Repeat of Yesterdays Forecast and Doesn’t Change to Start the Work Week
Rain Coverage
Low Rain Coverage Sunday and Temperatures Increasing
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Nice and Comfortable Weekend that will Feature a Slight Chance PM Rain
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go