Today will be a Repeat of Yesterdays Forecast and Doesn’t Change to Start the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed the weather the Valley saw yesterday, then I have good news for you. Today is forecasted to have extremely similar weather conditions as Saturday. That means today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit-or-miss showers/storms in the afternoon and evening, and highs warming up to the upper 80s low 90s. To keep things even simpler, the Valley will see this same forecast on Monday and Tuesday as well! The first real change comes Wednesday with a cold front approaching that brings a VERY slight increase in rain coverage, but even better things follow this front. Evening high temperatures cool off from the low 90s we are so familiar with to the mid to upper 80s. I know it’s not a big difference, but it’s one of the first indications that fall weather will be returning (hopefully, but that’s just me) soon.

