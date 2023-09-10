Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Today will be a Repeat of Yesterdays Forecast and Doesn’t Change to Start the Work Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3-Day Forecast AM 2021 WTVM
3-Day Forecast AM 2021 WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed the weather the Valley saw yesterday, then I have good news for you. Today is forecasted to have extremely similar weather conditions as Saturday. That means today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit-or-miss showers/storms in the afternoon and evening, and highs warming up to the upper 80s low 90s. To keep things even simpler, the Valley will see this same forecast on Monday and Tuesday as well! The first real change comes Wednesday with a cold front approaching that brings a VERY slight increase in rain coverage, but even better things follow this front. Evening high temperatures cool off from the low 90s we are so familiar with to the mid to upper 80s. I know it’s not a big difference, but it’s one of the first indications that fall weather will be returning (hopefully, but that’s just me) soon.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Kendrick vs Heritage (2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 7-8 scores and highlights
MCSO suspect William Willett
MCSO arrests man on felony theft by shoplifting charge
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Rain Coverage
Low Rain Coverage Sunday and Temperatures Increasing
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Nice and Comfortable Weekend that will Feature a Slight Chance PM Rain
Seasonable September temperatures this weekend with pleasant early mornings and very warm...
A Few Showers & Storms This Weekend; Comfortable Mornings & Warm Afternoons
WTVM WEATHER KID: Catherine Kirby