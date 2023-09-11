Business Break
Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities

According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth, Florida.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a young boy and girl on Monday.

According to authorities, 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga near the 34000 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth, Florida.

Both Cristhian and Ariana are described as white-Hispanic and have brown hair with brown eyes.

Officials said the two children and Marjorie Maradiaga may be in the company of 21-year-old Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar.

Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.
Authorities believe the two children could be in the company of a 21-year-old.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

They may be in a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan with the Florida license number YG73144 on a temporary tag. The vehicle also has a spoiler on the truck and after-market taillights that appear clear and white.

Officials say if anyone locates the children or the adults, do not approach them.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

