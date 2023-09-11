Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree

Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after being charged with robbery.

According to officials, on Sept. 10, officials arrested 27-year-old Ishmel Cortavious Echols on a felony warrant charging him with robbery third degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn officers responding to a robbery call on September 10 near the intersection of South College Street and Miller Avenue.

A female victim reported that a male subject approached her, touched her inappropriately and knocked her on the ground. The suspect also attempted to take property from the victim.

Echols was developed as a suspect. Officials located Echols and, after further investigation, he was arrested in obedience to a warrant for robbery third degree.

Echols was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the tip-line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
LIVE: President Biden gives remarks on 9/11 anniversary
Local kids get hands-on medical experience with National Teddy Bear Day
Local kids get hands-on medical experience at 2nd annual Teddy Bear Clinic
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend assault on West Magnolia Avenue that...
Auburn Police Department asking public’s help in weekend assault investigation
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead