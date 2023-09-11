Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after being charged with robbery.

According to officials, on Sept. 10, officials arrested 27-year-old Ishmel Cortavious Echols on a felony warrant charging him with robbery third degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn officers responding to a robbery call on September 10 near the intersection of South College Street and Miller Avenue.

A female victim reported that a male subject approached her, touched her inappropriately and knocked her on the ground. The suspect also attempted to take property from the victim.

Echols was developed as a suspect. Officials located Echols and, after further investigation, he was arrested in obedience to a warrant for robbery third degree.

Echols was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the tip-line at 334-246-1391.

