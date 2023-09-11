Chatt-a-Hoots, Ignite Sports to host homerun derby to benefit Napier family
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus baseball team is helping a local family deal with tragedy.
Chatt-a-Hoots strength and conditioning coach, Chason Perry, and Ignite Sports are hosting Homeruns for Hudson - a homerun derby - to benefit 4-year-old Grayson Napier and his family.
Greyson, known to the community as Baby G, is the lone survivor of a Phenix City crash killing his mom, Ami, brother, Hudson, and father, Jimmy Napier, Jr., who was also a Jordan High School coach.
Baby G is now at home with his great aunt and grandparents.
The derby is set to take place on September 24 - at Golden Park - from 5 - 7 p.m. Kids ages 9 to 12 are asked to bring bats and gloves to participate.
