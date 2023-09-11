Business Break
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 murder at an east Columbus gas station.

According to officials, on December 7, 2021, 39-year-old Walter Christopher was shot and killed at the MK Mart on Farr Road after confronting someone that was trying to steal his car.

Two years later, police are asking for your help bringing the killer to justice.

They are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Contact the Columbus Police Department if you know what happened.

