Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hot start to workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and humid to start the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first couple days of the workweek will bring hot and humid conditions. However, a cold front will bring some relief by the end of the workweek.

Highs mostly in the low 90s Monday.
Highs mostly in the low 90s Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday. Highs mostly in the low 90s. There will be some isolated pop up showers and storms during the afternoon, fading around sunset. Rain coverage only around 10-20%.

A few storms to pop up Monday afternoon with the heat and humidity.
A few storms to pop up Monday afternoon with the heat and humidity.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Tuesday starts off with temperatures near 70 degrees before climbing into the low to mid 90s. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky. We can expect a handful or two of spotty showers and storms; rain coverage around 20-30%.

Early week will be hottest with highs in the 90s.
Early week will be hottest with highs in the 90s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

That aforementioned front swings through Wednesday and may provide a few more showers and storms, even in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It may take until later Thursday or Friday to really tap into some of that drier and slightly cooler air. By Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s area-wide. A few of the normally cooler spots may actually be in the upper 50s. The break from the 90s continues into early next week.

By late week, some heat relief slides into the Valley.
By late week, some heat relief slides into the Valley.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Rain Coverage
Temperatures Warming Through Tuesday
3-Day Forecast AM 2021 WTVM
Today will be a Repeat of Yesterdays Forecast and Doesn’t Change to Start the Work Week
Rain Coverage
Low Rain Coverage Sunday and Temperatures Increasing