Hot start to workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first couple days of the workweek will bring hot and humid conditions. However, a cold front will bring some relief by the end of the workweek.

Highs mostly in the low 90s Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday. Highs mostly in the low 90s. There will be some isolated pop up showers and storms during the afternoon, fading around sunset. Rain coverage only around 10-20%.

A few storms to pop up Monday afternoon with the heat and humidity. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tuesday starts off with temperatures near 70 degrees before climbing into the low to mid 90s. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky. We can expect a handful or two of spotty showers and storms; rain coverage around 20-30%.

Early week will be hottest with highs in the 90s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That aforementioned front swings through Wednesday and may provide a few more showers and storms, even in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It may take until later Thursday or Friday to really tap into some of that drier and slightly cooler air. By Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s area-wide. A few of the normally cooler spots may actually be in the upper 50s. The break from the 90s continues into early next week.

By late week, some heat relief slides into the Valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.