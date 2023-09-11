Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Local kids get hands-on medical experience with National Teddy Bear Day

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past weekend was National Teddy Bear Day, and one local hospital used those bears and other stuffed animals to teach and give kids hands-on medical experience.

Most of the time it’s the parents bringing their kids to the doctor for a health check up. But Saturday kids brought their teddy bears and stuffed animals... all in an effort for them to learn about medical treatments.

“I learned that if you don’t have an X-ray, you can’t figure that stuff out,” said second grader, Alexander Bragg. “That’s how they figured out I had a broke elbow.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted their 2nd annual Teddy Bear Clinic at the Piedmont Midtown Conference Center.

“This is where kids bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal and go through the children’s hospital like they would if they had to come to the children’s hospital, but the teddy bear receives all the care,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

With various stations set up for the kids to help administer and watch their stuffed animal receive medical treatment.

“So, when the child comes in, they’ll first go to triage and they’ll get their weight, temperature,” said Brown. “Then they’ll get an IV put in before surgery. Then they’ll go to X-ray before they go in. And once they get to surgery, they’ll sign a consent form. Got to get the kids permission to do surgery on their teddy bear, and then, they’ll go get a little mask put on. They’re getting stitches with yarn put in, and then we’ll wheel them out on a little wheelchair to get discharged and get well at home.”

All to help kids overcome the fear of coming to the hospital and to know what to expect.

“As we went along and he got to look at the different stations, he started to warm up and he really enjoyed it,” said Angel Allen, parent.

The clinic even fueled second grader Asa Carmona’s interest in one day being in the medical field.

“”Yea, discharge, and I love doing this, and that was my favorite part,” said Asa. “So, I can help people, and like I can be part of community.”

But the festivities didn’t stop there.

Outside, More vendors such at Columbus Fire Department, Scotts Miracle Riders and more had snacks and activities for kids and information for parents.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
Local kids get hands-on medical experience with National Teddy Bear Day
Local kids get hands-on medical experience with National Teddy Bear Day
Chatt-a-Hoots, Ignite Sports to host homerun derby to benefit Napier family
Chatt-a-Hoots, Ignite Sports to host homerun derby to benefit Napier family