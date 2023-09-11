One person injured after shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on 8th Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue.

It’s currently unknown what caused the shooting and the extent of the victim’s injuries.

It’s also unknown if a suspect has been arrested.

