Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured

Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

According to a tweet from CPD, the investigation is underway in the area of Irwin Way and Meadow Drive.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time. There is also no word on any arrests or motives for the incident.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
Local kids get hands-on medical experience with National Teddy Bear Day
Local kids get hands-on medical experience at 2nd annual Teddy Bear Clinic
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend assault on West Magnolia Avenue that...
Auburn Police Department asking public’s help in weekend assault investigation