Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

According to a tweet from CPD, the investigation is underway in the area of Irwin Way and Meadow Drive.

We are investigating a shooting in the area of Irwin Way and Meadow Drive. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 11, 2023

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time. There is also no word on any arrests or motives for the incident.

