Warmer Temperatures & Isolated Showers Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will begin to increase Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the cold front that will work through the region on Wednesday. These pop-up showers on Tuesday and Wednesday will be around in those afternoon and evening hours; rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday is between 20-30%. Following the cold front rain coverage will begin to dissipate heading into the end of the week and into the weekend with rain coverage between 10-20%.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

As for those temperatures on Tuesday, it will be on the warmer side with temperatures reaching the mid-90s; however, some slightly cooler temperatures are forecast past Wednesday. Wednesday temperatures are expected to be near the 90 degree-mark, but there after temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s Thursday through next Monday. Low temperatures after the passage of the cold front will drop down to the low-60s for our northern counties and the mid-60s elsewhere, Thursday through Sunday night.

