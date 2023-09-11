Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warmer Temperatures & Isolated Showers Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will begin to increase Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the cold front that will work through the region on Wednesday. These pop-up showers on Tuesday and Wednesday will be around in those afternoon and evening hours; rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday is between 20-30%. Following the cold front rain coverage will begin to dissipate heading into the end of the week and into the weekend with rain coverage between 10-20%.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

As for those temperatures on Tuesday, it will be on the warmer side with temperatures reaching the mid-90s; however, some slightly cooler temperatures are forecast past Wednesday. Wednesday temperatures are expected to be near the 90 degree-mark, but there after temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s Thursday through next Monday. Low temperatures after the passage of the cold front will drop down to the low-60s for our northern counties and the mid-60s elsewhere, Thursday through Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange
Second suspect arrested in murder of man found at park in LaGrange

Latest News

Highs mostly in the low 90s Monday.
Hot start to workweek
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Rain Coverage
Temperatures Warming Through Tuesday
3-Day Forecast AM 2021 WTVM
Today will be a Repeat of Yesterdays Forecast and Doesn’t Change to Start the Work Week