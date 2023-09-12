Business Break
Columbus police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Rd.

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on North Lumpkin Road.

The shooting occurred on the night of September 11 in the 3000 block of N. Lumpkin Road.

Officials say one person is injured. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

