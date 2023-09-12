Columbus police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on North Lumpkin Road.

The shooting occurred on the night of September 11 in the 3000 block of N. Lumpkin Road.

Officials say one person is injured. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

