Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and the family of a missing 49-year-old man ask for the public’s help locating their loved one.

According to officials, Kedar Anthony was last seen in a white Cadillac Escalade with the Georgia tag number XSQ989 near the Peachtree Mall area on Sept. 10 around 11 a.m.

He was said to be with a person named Madeline Thurmond.

Anthony is possibly wearing a navy blue Atlanta Braves t-shirt with blue jeans. Additionally, police say he is described as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, deeming him a critically missing person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kedar Anthony would contact 911 or the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-225-3449.

