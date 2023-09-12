Business Break
Columbus United Way holds annual kick-off campaign luncheon, raising $9M

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted its annual kick-off luncheon at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. The event marked the launch of the organization’s 2023-2024 fundraising campaign.

Funds raised during the campaign are invested back into local programs and services that are accessible and responsive to emerging needs of the community.

Officials say the recent event was a success because they set a nine-million dollar fundraising campaign and took part in their largest community project, Care Kits for Girls Inc. of Columbus.

United Way focuses on three pillars that form a foundation for a good life – health, access, economic mobility and educational equity.

Seven hundred stakeholders attended the kickoff to celebrate and hear updates from community partners like St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and special remarks from United Way Worldwide’s Executive VP of Government Partnership, Bryon Garrett.

