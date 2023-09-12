Business Break
Community continues support for Napier family with homerun derby, memorial service

By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On August 26, Jimmy and Ami Napier were on their way to baseball practice with their sons, Hudson and Grayson, when their SUV rear-ended an 18-wheeler, killing Jimmy, Ami and Hudson and critically injuring four-year-old Grayson.

Their family has been rallying around the surviving son to help care for him. Krystal Napier, Grayson’s aunt, says the community around them has stepped up as well.

The family business, Napier Produce, is also helping to raise money for Grayson by collecting money through CashApp. They are also selling baskets at different boutiques, and several other establishments are collecting donations. Patricia Gasbard owns Napier’s Produce and says the community support has been tremendous.

One more fundraiser is happening to support the Napier family called “Homeruns for Hudson,” hosted by the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Ignite Sports. It’s a home run derby to remember Hudson’s love for baseball and to benefit Grayson and the Napier family.

The derby will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Golden Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids ages nine to 12 are asked to bring their ats and gloves to participate.

A memorial service is being held at Jordan High School. They’re asking everyone to dress casually and in their favorite team’s colors. Krystal Napier says she will be wearing orange and blue, but Jimmy, Ami and Hudson were Georgia Bulldog fans, so they would often sport red and black.

The service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m.

Columbus City Council working to expand public transportation services
WTVM Editorial 09/12/23: Never Forget 9/11
