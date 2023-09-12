Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Gov. Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.

As part of this declaration, the governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023. Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

You can read the full order below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured
Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
One dead following late night shooting at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder

Latest News

Columbus Regional Airport awaiting approval of million dollar grants, to be used toward safety...
Columbus Regional Airport awaiting approval of million dollar grants, for safety improvements
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Columbus police investigating shooting on N. Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus Regional Airport awaiting approval of million dollar grants, to be used toward safety...
Columbus Regional Airport awaiting approval of million dollar grants, to be used toward improvements
Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
One dead following late night shooting at Wilson Apartments in Columbus