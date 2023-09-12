Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Heavy police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus

Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus.

Vehicles with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 800 blocks of 33rd Street and 8th Avenue.

No details about the reason for sighted officers. However, police tape has been seen around the playground area of the apartments. News Leader 9 is working to gather more information at this time.

Stay with us as we uncover more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall
Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree
Auburn police arrest man for robbery third degree