PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on 17th Court in Phenix City.

According to our crews, officials are conducting a homicide investigation on 17th Court near Pine Street

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Darrel Hunter Jr.

Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.